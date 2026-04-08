NIQ and Sun Pacific partner on produce retail data and insights

NielsenIQ and Sun Pacific, a California-based grower, packer, and shipper of fresh fruit, including Cuties® Mandarins and Mighties® Kiwi, have announced a new agreement to use NIQ's retail measurement and analytics to support category analysis and market positioning in the produce segment.

NIQ will provide data and insights into shopper behavior, seasonal patterns, and category performance across fresh produce. Through its consumer panel, NIQ will support Sun Pacific in identifying regional and retailer-level demand patterns, informing assortment decisions, and applying insights across citrus, mandarins, kiwi, and table grapes.

"We're excited to collaborate with NIQ to unlock deeper consumer insights and better understand how shoppers navigate the produce aisle," said Sarah Deaton, Director of Marketing, Sun Pacific. "These learnings will help us strengthen our brands, better support our retail partners, and uncover new opportunities for growth."

Through this agreement, Sun Pacific will have access to shopper segmentation across in-store and e-commerce channels, retailer-specific insights to inform category strategy, and reporting combining national and regional consumer and category trends.

"The collaboration with Sun Pacific will bring NIQ's retailer measurement and consumer panel solutions to their team," said Brandon Galindo, Managing Director, NIQ. "Together, we'll deliver a clearer understanding of shopper behavior and category performance, particularly in produce, where affordability, health, and flexibility are influencing demand. As more consumers cook at home and prioritize fresh foods before they spoil, these insights will help Sun Pacific respond to market conditions and category trends."

For more information:

Lauren Alligood

NIQ

Email: [email protected]

www.niq.com

Jill Netzel

Sun Pacific

Email: [email protected]

www.sunpacific.com