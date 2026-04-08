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Law firm probes Calavo sale to Mission Produce

Former Attorney General of Louisiana Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq. and the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") are investigating the proposed sale of Calavo Growers, Inc. to Mission Produce, Inc.

© Calavo Growers

Under the terms of the proposed transaction, shareholders of Calavo will receive $14.85 in cash and 0.9790 shares of Mission for each share of Calavo that they own. KSF is seeking to determine whether this consideration and the process that led to it are adequate, or whether the consideration undervalues the Company.

For more information:
Lewis S. Kahn
KSF Council
Tel: +1 855 768 1857
Email: [email protected]
www.ksfcounsel.com

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