Brazilian fruit exports grow 62% in volume over decade

Brazil, the world's third-largest fruit producer, continues to expand its position in international markets. Over the past ten years, exports increased by 38 per cent in value and 62 per cent in volume, according to Abrafrutas. Since 2017, more than 20 new markets have been opened.

Year-round production, compliance with certification and sanitary requirements, and developments in trade agreements, technology, and logistics are supporting export growth.

In this context, MBR Company celebrates 22 years of operation, growing with the expansion of Brazilian fruit exports. Founded in 2004, the company began with mango exports to Rotterdam and has since expanded to multiple destinations.

MBR currently supplies markets including the European Union, the United States, Canada, the Middle East, North Africa, and Asia, with shipments departing weekly from different ports and airports in Brazil. The company supplies supermarket chains and distributors.

The operation coordinates production across multiple regions to ensure consistency and alignment throughout the supply chain. The portfolio includes around 25 fruit types and varieties, sourced through partnerships with 17 farms across the country.

The company manages logistics, quality standards, certifications, and supply chain coordination from production to delivery.

According to founding partner Renato Miralla, the company's role includes connecting producers with export markets.

"Our focus is on generating value for producers, helping them tell their stories and bringing the end consumer closer to the product's origin. We conduct a rigorous selection process, which often involves investment and adaptation for export, connecting these producers to a qualified portfolio of clients and executing the entire operation with excellence and transparency," he states.

He added that the sector requires ongoing adjustment to external factors. "It's an activity that doesn't allow for complacency. We deal daily with variables such as climate, logistics, and geopolitics. Our competitive advantage lies in anticipating scenarios and responding with agility," he points out.

MBR also contributes to sector development through involvement in industry organisations, including participation in the founding of Abrafrutas in 2014.

Source: Abrafrutas