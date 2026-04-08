Peruvian produce exports reach US$904 million in January

Peruvian fruit and vegetable exports continued to expand in global markets, with shipments reaching nearly US$1 billion in January. Demand remained focused on grapes, blueberries, mangoes, avocados, and other products in Northern Hemisphere markets.

According to the Ministry of Agrarian Development and Irrigation (Midagri), fruit and vegetable shipments in the non-traditional segment totalled US$904 million, accounting for 73.4 per cent of non-traditional agro-exports. This represents a 16.4 per cent increase compared with January 2025.

The main export destinations were the United States, the Netherlands, Mexico, Spain, Canada, Colombia, the United Kingdom, China, Chile, and Ecuador. These markets accounted for 82.1 per cent of total export value during the period.

Total agro-exports, including traditional and non-traditional products, reached US$1.33 billion in January, up 8.4 per cent year on year.

For the full year 2025, fruit and vegetable exports exceeded US$8.104 billion and were shipped to more than 100 markets, with blueberries, grapes, avocados, and mangoes among the main products.

Production is supported by a range of climates across the country, allowing year-round supply and flexibility in cultivation areas, including the southern coast.

The sector is also adopting technological developments, including new genetic varieties, to adapt to climate conditions and maintain supply levels.

Midagri stated that the National Agrarian Health Service (Senasa) is working on new phytosanitary agreements to expand market access and support export growth, including for small-scale producers.

Source: Andina