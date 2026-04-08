Australian macadamia program targets Asian markets

The launch of the Australian Macadamias Technical Resources marked a step for Australia's macadamia sector, providing Technical and Application Solutions Guides to support food manufacturers in product development. The resources are designed to help incorporate macadamias into new products and reduce development timelines from concept to market.

Since their release, the guides have been downloaded by food professionals globally. In 2026, the program expanded through Australian Macadamias Food Innovation and Tasting Forums, with events held in Seoul and Tokyo and further sessions planned in China and Taiwan. The forums bring together manufacturers, technical experts, and exporters to apply the resources in market settings where product development is active.

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Korea and Japan are identified as key markets within the regional strategy, reflecting their role in product development and consumption trends. The forums were supported by the Australian Trade and Investment Commission and included presentations from trade representatives and industry specialists.

The Technical Guide and Application Solutions Guides were developed with the Queensland Department of Primary Industries and provide information on inclusion rates, processing methods, and formulation support. These tools are intended to support manufacturers in scaling products and maintaining consistency across production.

Technical sessions at the forums focused on product development processes, combining market analysis with iterative testing to deliver reproducible outcomes. Presentations covered the role of macadamias in both sweet and savoury applications, as well as their use across multiple product categories, including confectionery, bakery, spreads, and ice cream.

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Food professionals attending the events highlighted the value of the guides as practical tools for reducing development time and improving decision-making. The resources provide direction on ingredient formats, processing conditions, and expected outcomes, allowing manufacturers to move from formulation to finished product more efficiently.

Industry participants also shared case studies on incorporating macadamias into commercial products, focusing on ingredient selection and formulation strategies within existing product lines.

Product tastings formed part of the program, with applications demonstrated across categories such as bakery, snacks, nut pastes, dips, and fillings. These sessions allowed participants to evaluate product formats and discuss applications directly with presenters and exporters.

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Feedback from attendees indicated engagement with the program, with 85 per cent of participants in South Korea and 78 per cent in Japan reporting satisfaction. Intent to use the resources was reported by 74 per cent of attendees in South Korea and 63 per cent in Japan.

The program combines technical guidance, market insight, and direct industry interaction to support product development using macadamias in Asian markets.

© Australian Macadamia SocietyFor more information:

Laura Davies

Australian Macadamias

Tel: +61 1800 262 426

Email: [email protected]

www.trade.australian-macadamias.org