Dole marks 125 years of pineapple production with global events

Charlotte, known as the Queen City, will be a focal point for Dole Food Company's 125th anniversary of its pineapple business.

The milestone traces back to 1901, when James Drummond Dole began pineapple cultivation in Wahiawa, Hawaii, establishing the Hawaiian Pineapple Company. His work contributed to the expansion of pineapple production and its presence in international markets.

© Dole

To mark the anniversary, Dole has launched a program of activities in Charlotte and across the United States, leading up to events in June aligned with International Pineapple Day on June 27. The program follows earlier company milestones, including its banana anniversary and the introduction of a new pineapple variety developed in Honduras.

According to William Goldfield, director of corporate communications for Dole, "James Dole was a dreamer who believed that pineapples belonged on tables far beyond the islands where they grew and could be a regular part of American life."

Historically, pineapples were regarded as a rare product in Europe between the 15th and 17th centuries, linked to limited supply and transport constraints.

The anniversary program includes recipes, digital materials, and educational content related to pineapples. It also features a series of activities shared through digital platforms, as well as events and partnerships throughout the year. Additional activities include product-related initiatives and events tied to International Pineapple Day.

In Charlotte, local activities are planned as part of the program. In Hawaii, the company will place anniversary tags on DOLE Royal Hawaiian Pineapples, while retail partners in North America will support the initiative through in-store displays and related materials.

Goldfield stated that the anniversary also highlights the company's role in the development of pineapple production and its wider activities within the produce sector.

The company referenced its sustainability framework, including initiatives related to water management, climate change, waste reduction, and employee programs.

Dole also noted ongoing investments in production regions, including a project in Honduras linked to its pineapple operations in La Ceiba. The project includes the development of a community facility for workers and their families, providing access to healthcare, training, and other services.

The anniversary program reflects the company's historical role in pineapple production and its ongoing operations in global fresh produce markets.

© DoleFor more information:

William Goldfield

Dole

Tel: +1 818 874 4647

Email: [email protected]

www.dole.com