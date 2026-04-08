U.S. pecan receipts fall 35% to 23.45 million kg in February

The American Pecan Council reported February 2026 shipment and supply data for the 2025/26 marketing year, showing a shift in market balance as inventory levels increased and supply pressure eased.

February receipts totalled 51.7 million pounds (23.45 million kg), down 35 per cent from January's 79.1 million pounds. Year on year, receipts were 2 per cent lower than February 2025 but 8 per cent above the five-year average. Season-to-date receipts reached 238.2 million pounds, up 10 per cent year on year.

Total inventory at the end of February was 248.7 million pounds, up 19 per cent from January. This level is 7 per cent above last year but 5 per cent below the five-year average. Inventory remains weighted toward in-shell product, which accounts for 65 per cent of total volume.

© American Pecan Council

Improved supply levels have reduced pressure compared with earlier in the season, with inventory trends indicating a gradual loosening in availability.

February shipments totalled 23.9 million pounds, stable month on month but down 23 per cent compared with February 2025 and 29 per cent below the five-year average. Domestic shipments accounted for 17.0 million pounds, or 71.1 per cent of volume, while exports reached 6.9 million pounds.

Export activity remained below historical levels, with Europe accounting for 50.6 per cent of export volume, followed by Asia at 18.0 per cent and North America at 17.5 per cent. Shipments to the Middle East declined to 0.3 million pounds, representing 3.6 per cent of exports.

Commitments stood at 217.4 million pounds at the end of February, down 4 per cent month on month and 16 per cent year on year. The net position shifted to +31.3 million pounds from −17.4 million pounds in January, indicating that inventory now exceeds booked volumes.

Market participants note that the shift to a net-long position reduces supply constraints and allows for greater flexibility in meeting demand.

© American Pecan Council

Prices showed limited movement, with assessments for pecan halves at US$6.70 per pound at the end of March, down US$0.05 per pound. Market sources link this adjustment to improved supply availability.

Export activity remains a constraint, with elevated logistics costs and reduced access to some markets affecting shipments. Industry participants indicate that future market direction will depend on spring receipt levels and demand across domestic and export channels.

Source: Mintec/Expana