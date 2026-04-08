Prickly pear study examines role in metabolic syndrome

A narrative review published in Nutrients assessed evidence on Opuntia ficus-indica fruits in the context of metabolic syndrome (MetS). MetS is a cardiometabolic condition associated with dyslipidemia, insulin resistance, central obesity, impaired glucose tolerance, and hypertension, which increases the risk of cardiovascular disease and type 2 diabetes.

Plant-based foods containing bioactive compounds are being studied for their role in metabolic regulation. Cactus pear has been examined due to its nutritional composition and phytochemical content. The review evaluated mechanistic, preclinical, and clinical evidence, including variability in composition and limitations in current data.

Cactus pear fruit contains 85 to 92 per cent water, with low lipid content and moderate carbohydrate levels. Dietary fibre ranges from 3 g to 5 g per 100 g, mainly soluble fibre such as mucilage and pectin. These fibres are associated with delayed gastric emptying, modulation of gut microbiota, and reduced postprandial glucose response.

The fruit provides antioxidant vitamins, potassium, folate, calcium, and magnesium, with variation depending on growing conditions. Its phytochemical profile includes phenolic acids, flavonoids, carotenoids, and betalains. Seeds contain polyunsaturated fatty acids, fibre, tocopherols, and phytosterols.

Flavonoids and polyphenols in cactus pear have been studied for their role in oxidative stress pathways and lipid metabolism. Preclinical evidence indicates effects on insulin signalling and lipid regulation, including modulation of SREBP-1c and PPAR-α, linked to fatty acid oxidation and reduced hepatic triglyceride accumulation.

Betalains such as indicaxanthin and betanin have been associated with antioxidant and anti-inflammatory responses in experimental models. Studies report effects on hepatic lipid accumulation and steatosis in preclinical systems.

Cactus pear also contains amino acids, including glutamic acid, proline, and arginine. Arginine is linked to nitric oxide production, influencing vascular function and glucose uptake. Soluble fibre fermentation in the gut produces short-chain fatty acids, which are associated with lipid metabolism, gluconeogenesis, and inflammatory pathways.

Animal studies have reported changes in weight gain, triglycerides, and adiposity following cactus pear supplementation. Human studies are limited, but short-term trials indicate changes in oxidative stress markers and confirm the bioavailability of compounds such as indicaxanthin.

The review notes that clinical evidence in populations with MetS remains limited, with small sample sizes and variation in study design.

Source: News-Medical