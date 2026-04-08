Hong Kong Fresh Lane boosts global export access

Hong Kong enterprises are using the Air-Land Fresh Lane, a logistics corridor connecting global markets with the Greater Bay Area (GBA) via Hong Kong International Airport (HKIA). Operational since September 2025, the system enables perishables to reach GBA cities within hours through combined customs procedures and cold chain handling.

Since launch, more than 400 tons of chilled and live seafood and fruit have been handled, including Chilean cherries.

HKIA supports the cold chain with 8,600 square metres of storage, apron shelters, and a fleet of 30 cool dollies. The airport community holds IATA CEIV certifications, including CEIV Fresh. In 2025, HKIA processed over 5 million tons of cargo and maintained global connectivity. Its location next to the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge enables distribution into the GBA, a market of more than 87 million people.

The Air-Land Fresh Lane provides a channel for chilled and live seafood, fruit, and other perishables entering the GBA. Coordinated clearance between HKIA and the bridge allows goods to complete mainland customs procedures in as little as three hours after landing. The system includes round-the-clock customs operations, single air waybill arrangements, GPS-tracked cold chain trucks, and temperature-controlled facilities in Zhuhai.

Assistant Commissioner (Boundary and Ports) of Customs and Excise Department, Ms. Chiang Yi-lee said, "The successful implementation of the Air-Land Fresh Lane was attributed to the concerted efforts and co-operation of the governments of Guangdong and Hong Kong. By overcoming difficulties and removing barriers one by one, relevant regulations were able to be aligned between the two sides, and the clearance procedures were simplified. Furthermore, having the support of the Food and Environmental Hygiene Department to exempt the air-to-land food transshipment under this scheme from the food importer registration requirement, the Air-Land Fresh Lane has become a key bridge connecting the Chinese Mainland with global markets and strengthening Hong Kong's role as an international logistics hub."

Industry stakeholders report shorter transit times for imported produce. Timothy Kendall said, "The Air-Land Fresh Lane, launched by the Guangdong and Hong Kong governments, facilitates the movement of fresh products from Australia into the Chinese Mainland. In connecting HKIA to the Mainland via the HZMB, consignments of Australian seafood and fresh fruit can quickly enter the South China market. This means a fresh Australian lobster—caught in Tasmania, South Australia, or Western Australia—can be enjoyed in a Guangzhou restaurant within 24 hours!"

Exporters from Australia and New Zealand are using the corridor to access GBA markets more quickly. Jason Judkins added, "By leveraging the Air-Land Fresh Lane programme, our customers can receive fresh products in significantly less time than standard shipping, helping to preserve product quality and freshness."

The corridor also supports outbound flows from the Chinese mainland, linking production with international markets.

Source: The Standard