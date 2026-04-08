New facility, technology and marketing behind 2026 Vidalia onion crop

Georgia is expecting a strong crop of Vidalia onions for 2026. "We've fought through some early weather challenges to bring in a great crop with the kind of consistent quality and sizing that folks have come to expect from us," says Troy Bland, CEO of Bland Farms.

© Bland Farms

The crop looks similar in both size and quality to last year's and is indicative of good volume. "At this stage, I'm really pleased with how things are developing in the fields, and we're heading into harvest feeling very encouraged about what we've got," he says, noting that the timing of the season looks similar, albeit a few days earlier, to last year. Vidalia onions are expected to ship through to mid-September.

Adding capacity

This strong crop follows a recent investment from the company into a new onion facility. "It will be the largest storage site in the industry and brings our total capacity to 1.5 million boxes," says Bland. "By using cutting-edge glycol cooling and drying technology, we've cut our processing time from a month down to just 10 days, allowing us to get onions out of the heat and into a dryer and into the cold at their absolute peak."

© Bland Farms

In essence, this helps take the sometimes unpredictable Mother Nature out of the equation. The facility's 'hybrid rooms' allow the company to dry, cool, and pack with less movement and better energy efficiency which in turn, doubles its drying capacity. That means more shelf-stable, 'fresher' onions that haven't been sitting in the mid-May humidity. "I believe in putting our capital right back where it matters most: into the farm. By investing in this new technology, we've ensured that when we say 'fresh,' we mean onions that are harvested and into temperature-controlled storage within seven days, providing our partners with the highest quality, most shelf-stable Vidalia on the market," says Bland.

Meanwhile, demand for Vidalia onions is expected to be strong given it's a product only coming from this region and one shoppers ask for by name. "Whether you're throwing them on the grill, slicing them for a burger, or eating them raw, there's just nothing else that tastes like a Vidalia. As my daddy says, 'They only make you cry when they're gone,'" says Bland.

Versatility in pack sizes

Meeting that demand will be a variety of sizes, from the company's 2-lb and 3-lb consumer bags to its 40-lb boxes and full-size bins, all of which are designed to help move these onions efficiently.

This year, the company is also introducing a complete brand refresh for its Vidalia Brands labels, along with a significantly expanded social presence, all of which is designed to drive shoppers into stores asking for sweet onions. The company already also has a year-round partnership with Weber Grills.

© Bland Farms

This all comes following an expansion within the company's marketing team and an increase in efforts to support them. "Retail and foodservice partners will see that in the form of ready-to use social content, recipes and "Meet the Grower" videos that connect consumers with the faces behind the food," says Bland. "While our goal is to provide the highest quality Vidalia onions and a true 52-week sweet onion program, we know our job doesn't end at the farm gate and we believe in being true partners to retailers."

As for pricing, one challenge that has emerged this year is the squeeze from rising freight and fuel costs over the last six months. "Our main goal is to keep things steady for the folks who buy our onions. We're doing everything possible to absorb the costs internally," says Bland.

For more information:

Bland Farms

Tel: 1-800-VIDALIA

[email protected]

https://blandfarms.com/