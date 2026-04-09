New sales addition for Ippolito International

Ippolito International has added Neftaly Vargas, account manager, to its sales team. Vargas joins the team recently from Braga Fresh, where she focused on value-added programs and supported customer relations and account growth. Prior to that, her work experience includes tenure at Tanimura & Antle, initially in the finance area then moving into foodservice and retail sales roles.

"Joining Ippolito International is exciting and a very good fit for me," Vargas said. "I'm motivated to work with this energized and talented group. As this industry has seen, the company's top priority is to consistently provide outstanding quality produce, in the commodity packs as well as in the value-added products. I'm truly looking forward to working alongside this dedicated team."

© Ippolito International Neftaly Vargas

"Neftaly has experience that fits our team nicely. Her focus and energy will help to drive growth across many fresh produce categories, but the value-added experience that she brings is paramount. We are fortunate to have her on our sales team," said Heather Fuller, vice president of business development.

"Neftaly's attitude and commitment to customer service is exemplary. We are happy to have her on board," said Bob Polovneff, director of sales.

For more information:

Lara Grossman

Ippolito International

Tel: +1 (831) 789-8761

[email protected]

www.qvproduce.com