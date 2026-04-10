New Street Corn Sides launches

QDC Fresh, Inc. has released Street Corn Sides, a new line of value-added kits created to spice up ears of sweet corn with chef-inspired sauces and seasonings. Designed to meet growing consumer demand for convenient, flavor-forward produce solutions, the product delivers a turnkey way to transform everyday sweet corn into a tasty side dish in minutes.

Each kit comes with pre-portioned sauce, parmesan cheese, and/or seasoning packets and a step-by-step prep video, providing a simple way to deliver flavor while reducing the need for additional ingredients at home. The initial lineup features four varieties inspired by popular regional flavor profiles: California Style, Creamy Pesto, Texas BBQ, and Nashville Zest — offering retailers a differentiated, high-impact addition to their value-added vegetable set.

"We developed Street Corn Sides to meet consumers where they are today — looking for convenient and exciting flavor-forward meal solutions without sacrificing freshness," said Marvin Quebec, president. "This program gives our retailer partners a flexible, innovative way to elevate packaged sweet corn from a commodity item to a complete, value-added experience." © QDC FreshSchulken says that the produce is a fresh, value-added solution that brings both convenience and excitement to the produce department.

Street Corn Sides was developed with both retailers and consumers in mind, delivering the convenience and flexibility today's shoppers expect. Whether prepared on the grill, in the oven, on the stovetop, or in the increasingly popular air fryer, the kits provide multiple cooking options that can be prepared in minutes and fit into busy lifestyles.

"We're excited to introduce Street Corn Sides as a fresh, value-added solution that brings both convenience and excitement to the produce department," said Rachelle Schulken, director of marketing. "Just as importantly, we're looking forward to collaborating with our retail partners to create programs that drive sales, build shopper engagement, and deliver meaningful value at store level."

In addition to simplifying meal preparation, Street Corn Sides supports retailers' efforts to drive incremental sales within the produce department and cross-merchandising opportunities throughout the store by pairing fresh sweet corn with trending flavors and ready-to-use seasonings. The fully contained kits also help reduce shrink, streamline merchandising, and encourage impulse purchases during peak corn season and beyond.

QDC Fresh will showcase the California Style Street Corn Sides at the upcoming Viva Fresh Produce Expo in San Antonio, Texas, where attendees are invited to experience the California Style flavor firsthand. Attendees can stop by booth #1105 to sample Street Corn Sides and find out more.

For more information:

Rachelle Schulken

QDC Fresh

Tel: +1 (707) 592-9156

[email protected]

www.qdcfresh.com