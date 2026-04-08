IFPA launches 2026 EU policy agenda

The International Fresh Produce Association (IFPA) has launched its new EU policy agenda aimed at increasing fruit and vegetable consumption across Europe while strengthening trade and sustainability across the fresh produce and floral sectors. To achieve this, the organization sets out three pillars focused on improving accessibility and strengthening consumer awareness.

The first pillar, nutrition and health, centers on boosting the consumption of fresh produce to combat the risks of cardiovascular and other non-communicable diseases. Building on the EU's Safe Hearts Plan, IFPA has engaged with the EU institutions to strengthen the recognition of nutrition within the EU's prevention strategy. The association continues to advocate for initiatives that encourage healthier choices, including harmonized front-of-pack nutrition labelling and fiscal measures designed to make fresh produce more accessible and affordable.

Focusing on trade and market access, the second pillar addresses the need to protect the fresh produce and floral sectors from disruptive trade measures. In the context of ongoing EU-US trade discussions and broader geopolitical pressures, the organization has provided input to EU institutions on the importance of safeguarding fresh produce and floral from retaliatory measures. IFPA continues to champion open, science-based trade policies, advocating for fewer barriers to secure stable and reliable access to fruits, vegetables and florals.

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The final pillar, sustainability, food safety, and plant protection, underscores the role of fresh produce in sustainable diets. Through this work, IFPA supports a more circular and environmentally responsible sector, contributes to the effective implementation of EU packaging rules, and upholds rigorous food safety standards to ensure consumer health remains protected.

IFPA stands ready to work with EU institutions, member states and civil society partners to advance its 2026 EU policy agenda and strengthen the role of the fresh produce and floral sector in delivering a healthier, more competitive and sustainable Europe.

The 2026 EU Public Policy Agenda can be found here.

For more information:

Ashley Sempowski

International Fresh Produce Association

Tel: +1 (202) 303-3406

[email protected]

https://www.freshproduce.com/