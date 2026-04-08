Grower referendum affirms continuation of avocado commission through 2031

The California Department of Food and Agriculture has announced the results of the 2026 statewide referendum of California avocado growers, confirming that the California Avocado Commission will continue operations through 2031. By law, a continuation vote must be held every five years, requiring a majority of participating producers to vote in favor of continuation.

The referendum results demonstrated strong industry support, with a clear majority of 73 percent of voting producers approving continuation of the Commission. This referendum marks the tenth successful reaffirmation vote since the Commission's inception.

"This outcome reaffirms the value of the Commission and its role in sustaining a vibrant California avocado industry," said Rachael Laenen, chair of the CAC Board of Directors. "Through strategic marketing, industry advocacy, production research and grower engagement, CAC remains focused on enhancing the premium positioning of California avocados and supporting grower viability."

© California Avocado Commission

The Commission, established in 1978, is funded through mandatory grower assessments and governed by a board of producers and handlers. Its programs are designed to strengthen the California Avocado brand and address the evolving challenges facing growers— including rising input costs and increasing market competition.

"The avocado category is set to experience significant growth in the coming years, and this vote ensures the Commission will continue to provide the necessary support to enable the California avocado industry to compete successfully in the marketplace," said Ken Melban, president of CAC. "The Commission board and staff are poised to develop strategic initiatives to advance the California industry over the next five years."

For more information:

Lori Small

California Avocado Commission

Tel: +1 (626) 318-9093

[email protected]

www.californiaavocado.com