New president and CEO for Cherry Central Cooperative

Cherry Central Cooperative has selected Helena Beckett as its new president and chief executive officer, effective April 13, 2026.

Owned by hundreds of small farms, the cooperative produces and distributes tart cherry products along with a broader portfolio of fruit and select vegetable ingredients to retail, foodservice and food manufacturers worldwide.

Beckett brings more than two decades of experience in the fresh produce and retail industries, with a track record of driving growth, building high-performing teams, and developing strategic partnerships across national retail markets. Most recently, she served as director of retail sales at BrightFresh® Microgreens, where she led significant revenue growth, expanded national retail partnerships, and helped drive the company's marketing and digital commerce strategy.

Throughout her career, Beckett has demonstrated a deep understanding of the agricultural supply chain and a passion for connecting growers to market opportunities. Her leadership experience includes building and scaling sales organizations, leading cross-functional teams, and developing go-to-market strategies that deliver results. She has worked with leading national retailers including Costco, Walmart, and Albertsons, and has played a key role in business expansion, brand development, and successful company growth initiatives.

© Cherry Central CooperativeHelena Beckett

Beckett joins the organization as Melanie LaPerriere, who has served as its president and CEO since 2019, will officially retire on April 30, 2026, after a celebrated career.

"We are delighted to welcome Helena Beckett as our new president and CEO," said Chad Rowley, Board chairman for Cherry Central. "Helena brings extensive experience in brand development, retail program creation, and strategic decision-making within the food industry. Her true gift lies in her passion for helping people and her ability to inspire others to do their best. She now has an excellent opportunity to continue building on the outstanding achievements of our retiring leader, Melanie LaPerriere. We are excited for our future under Helena's leadership."

"Helena brings exceptional skills and leadership to Cherry Central, positioning the organization for strong and sustainable growth," added LaPerriere. "She is an outstanding cultural fit for the organization and its grower-owners, embodying the values that have guided the cooperative for more than five decades."

Beckett will work closely with LaPerriere and the organization's leadership team to ensure a smooth transition and continued momentum for the organization.

"I am profoundly grateful to Melanie LaPerriere for the legacy she leaves at Cherry Central," said Beckett. "I am excited to build on that work and bring my background in fresh produce, brand building, and stakeholder partnerships to serve this remarkable organization. At Cherry Central, good and nutritious food isn't just a product, it's a purpose. That belief is at the heart of everything I do professionally and personally, and I cannot wait to get to work with this team."

For more information:

Jenna Darin

Cherry Central Cooperative

[email protected]

https://www.cherrycentral.com/