Argentina launches new red bulb onion variety

Tinta INTA, known for its vibrant color, mild pungency, and suitability for fresh eating, was developed by INTA La Consulta in Mendoza. This new open-pollinated variety is a valuable asset for diversification and enhancing value in both local and global markets.

Developing this new mid-day cultivar took 14 years of breeding by specialists at INTA La Consulta in Mendoza. The process started in 2000 with the introduction of red bulb seeds from various local, national, and international sources, followed by multiple cycles of self-fertilization and recombination to select the best varieties.

© INTA

Claudio Galmarini, breeder and researcher at INTA La Consulta, described Tinta INTA as a variety characterized by bulbs with a flattened spherical shape, measuring 7 to 12 cm in diameter. The cultivar features an appealing red exterior with red rings inside and typically has two to three protective purple-red cataphylls with medium adhesion. Its organoleptic qualities include low pungency and a soluble solids content of 9.6%, making it an excellent choice for fresh eating.

"The suggested sowing dates for the province of Mendoza are in August for direct sowing or during the first two weeks of September if transplanted," according to Héctor Fuligna, a breeder and INTA specialist. Tinta INTA's harvest usually occurs in January, with an average yield of 48 tons per hectare.

"We hope the launch of this new variety, which has already been registered in the National Register of Cultivars, will strengthen the technological options for onion growers, offering a competitive and high-quality alternative," said Galmarini.

This development further strengthens the organization's historical influence on the sector, given that Argentina produces about 700,000 tons of onions annually, and INTA-developed cultivars account for approximately 60% of the onion-growing area.

For more information:

INTA

www.argentina.gob.ar