Lower supply increases Tahiti lime prices on the international market

The Colombian Tahiti lime market is currently benefiting from higher prices, mainly due to lower global supply and reduced production in key producing countries such as Mexico. This situation has allowed Colombia to capitalize on commercial opportunities in strategic markets such as the United States, according to Nicolás Martínez of Agrocítricos del Valle.

© Agrocítricos del Valle

"Right now, the prices for Tahitian limes are very good; there is a lot of demand but little supply," Martínez explained. This balance has created a positive outlook for exports, although not without its challenges, he added.

© Agrocítricos del ValleThe United States remains the primary destination for Colombian Tahiti limes. As Mexican export volumes decline, opportunities for other countries have emerged. "With their reduced production, there is less supply for the U.S., and this is where Colombia steps in to meet the demand," he said. To leverage this, Agrocítricos has established a commercial branch in the U.S., named Fruit Traders LLC, enabling it to bolster its market presence and capitalize on these opportunities more effectively.

Martínez highlighted that Colombia remains an important player, but not a decisive one when setting international prices, which are mainly influenced by major producers. This dependence makes lime prices highly sensitive to shifts in supply and demand. "Lime has a variable price; it can be treated as a commodity," he said.

© Agrocítricos del Valle

Production this season reflects a small decrease in supply, partly due to seasonal weather conditions. However, high prices offset this reduced availability.

However, the sector faces several challenges, including labor issues and higher labor costs due to recent regulatory changes in Colombia. "Labor costs have risen significantly, and it is hard to offset this by adopting technology," Martínez stated. He also highlights geographical constraints that hinder mechanization.

© Agrocítricos del ValleAnother significant challenge is the lower relative profitability of fresh produce compared to processed products. As a result, companies like Agrocítricos del Valle are increasingly focusing on diversification and adding value.

The company has strengthened its strategy to maximize the use of the fruit, allocating part of its production to juices and to products such as essential oils and superjuice derived from the peel. This initiative aims to reduce reliance on volatile fresh market prices.

"We are focused on increasingly adding value to fresh fruit and relying less on market-set prices," Martínez stated.

For more information:

Nicolás Martínez

Agrocítricos del Valle

Colombia

Tel: +57 300 262 9670

Email: [email protected]

www.agrocitricosdelvalle.com