Seedless mini watermelons gain traction across supply chain

Seedless is More is a concept guiding the development of mini watermelons. Hazera's seedless portfolio focuses on performance in production and consistency in the market throughout the year.

Seedless watermelons are becoming more common in the category, linked to demand for consistency, ease of consumption, and product quality. Hazera develops varieties that combine agronomic performance with eating quality for growers and supply chain partners.

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A concept across the chain

The Seedless is More approach links field performance with market requirements. For growers, this relates to yield and production stability. For retailers, it relates to firmness, appearance, and shelf life. For consumers, it relates to taste, freshness, and convenience.

"Seedless is shaping the future of snacking fruit." ~ Michal Taraska, Global Value Chain Lead

A portfolio from the Americas

Hazera's mini seedless portfolio, developed in regions such as Brazil and Costa Rica for export to the EU, includes varieties such as Exceed, Expert, Extazy, Lynx, and Excelsior. These varieties are used across different growing conditions. The Central American season has concluded, allowing feedback from growers to be collected for further development.

"Hazera's watermelon performance in the fields gives us confidence and certainty. We know we will achieve high yields and excellent quality. That's what we've seen with varieties like Extazy, and now with newer materials like Exceed. They deliver high Brix, great flavor, and attractive color. In addition, the thick rind supports transport and post-harvest handling. Overall, this translates into very good quality in personal-size watermelons." ~ Producer in Guatemala

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"For me, Extazy is a very resilient variety across different weather conditions, whether heavy rainfall or high temperatures. It also shows strong disease resistance. At harvest, the fruit is very uniform and durable, making it ideal for packing. In my opinion, it's an excellent variety, and I like it very much. ~ Producer in Costa Rica

The Brazilian season is expected to begin in June, with growers preparing for the next cycle.

"The 3N watermelon season is approaching here in Brazil, and the demand for Hazera materials continues to be the preferred choice among export-oriented growers. Hazera products meet all international market requirements, demonstrating that the quality and safety of them have already become a tradition among Brazilian producers." ~ Cardoso Marcelo, Technical Sales Consultant.

Extazy: Variety profile

Extazy is positioned within the portfolio based on shelf life, uniformity, and internal colour. It is used across the supply chain from harvest to consumption.

"Hazera focuses on high-performance varieties, such as Extazy, along with high seed health quality & quality control, to provide satisfaction to our customers." ~ Yoav Levy, Regional Product Manager for Cucurbits

Market demand

Demand for seedless varieties continues across existing and new customers. Hazera works with partners to support supply and production planning.

Looking ahead

The Seedless is More concept focuses on linking production requirements with market demand through seedless watermelon varieties.

© HazeraFor more information:

Ignacio Lopez

Hazera

Tel: +31 (0)162 690 900

Email: [email protected]

www.hazera.com