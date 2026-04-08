"Rising energy prices could make winter strawberry production more difficult"

"Easter remains an important benchmark in the strawberry market for the start of the Dutch season. In the run-up to the holidays, there is always a shortage of strawberries," says Boudewijn van der Wal of Dutch Berries from Zuilichem. "We are currently starting the Elsanta season, which used to be the standard season. However, we have already had several weeks of harvesting everbearers, which has allowed us to supply customers in Norway particularly well."

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The grower describes the increase in everbearer varieties as a major advantage. "This allows us to produce more evenly and provide retail with stronger programmes and a reliable product. There will always be peak volumes in April and May, but otherwise, strawberry cultivation is increasingly becoming a year-round process, enabling continuous supply. The more even production patterns also allow us to supply larger volumes to the market. Under optimal growing conditions, we are able to produce year-round. This year, we had a gap of three to four weeks."

However, challenges remain, particularly due to rising energy prices, which are a concern for Boudewijn. "If this increase continues, winter strawberry production will become much more difficult. Production costs are rising rapidly. Current pricing levels allow us to sell strawberries, but they do not support further development of the crop, as strawberry prices are not increasing in line with costs, which is putting pressure on the market."

"In terms of cultivation, we expect a good season and outlooks are positive," Boudewijn continues. This season, Dutch Berries has slightly expanded its greenhouse strawberry acreage, bringing the total to 40 hectares. "Our main focus is on crop optimisation, with particular attention to the energy transition. I believe there is room for cautious growth in greenhouse strawberry acreage, but history shows that if planting expands too quickly, it immediately leads to price pressure."

For more information:

Boudewijn van der Wal

Dutch Berries

[email protected]

www.dutch-berries.com