Egypt exports 70,000 tons of fruit led by citrus and strawberries

Egypt's National Food Safety Authority (NFSA) reported export activity between March 28 and April 3, 2026, with a focus on fresh produce shipments.

During the period, Egypt exported 5,065 consignments totalling around 230,000 tons, handled by approximately 1,400 companies and covering nearly 730 product categories, including fresh produce, processed foods, flour, and grain-based products.

Fruit exports reached 70,000 tons across 36 varieties, led by citrus at 45,000 tons, followed by strawberries at 20,000 tons and other fruits at 5,000 tons. Vegetable exports totalled 55,000 tons across 45 varieties, with potatoes accounting for 25,000 tons, followed by sweet potatoes at 5,000 tons.

Exports were shipped to 186 countries, with Saudi Arabia, Russia, Syria, the Netherlands, and Jordan among the main destinations.

Export operations were supported by multiple ports, including Damietta with 830 shipments, Safaga with 767 shipments, and Alexandria with 642 shipments.

To support exports, the NFSA issued 1,375 health certificates and granted 3,218 export permits for agricultural products, covering 1,582 exporting companies.

Source: Daily News Egypt