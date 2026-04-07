"This strawberry season is not considered among the strongest in terms of yield"

The strawberry sector in Albania has made significant steps in terms of development and quality, says Albano Troka, CEO and founder of Albanian fresh produce exporter Fragoland SHPK: "In recent years, strawberry acreage in Albania has gradually increased, as more producers are turning towards this crop due to market demand and export opportunities. The sector is becoming more structured, especially among producers who focus on quality and high fruit safety standards. This season is not considered among the strongest in terms of yield, mainly due to climatic conditions that have affected plant development and harvest rhythm. Weather instability has influenced production volumes in several growing areas."

© Fragoland

This year, Troka has been satisfied with the season so far, but there are still several big challenges to tackle while the season is ongoing, he explains. "Demand remains good, especially for high-quality products. The main export markets this season are Italy and the Netherlands, as well as retail chains such as Lidl and Coop. Climatic conditions, labour costs, and maintaining production stability during the most sensitive periods of the season remain the most challenging aspects. At Fragoland, our focus is on good process organization, continuous technical monitoring, and quick reaction to any situation that requires intervention."

© Fragoland

The most volatile part of the season seems to have passed, with more stability expected in the future: "Prices have been good this season, supported by demand and by lower availability during some production periods. We expect a more stable period in the coming weeks, both in terms of volumes and price development," Troka concludes.

For more information:

Albano Troka

Fragoland SHPK

Tel: +355 69 64 06 052

Email: [email protected]

[email protected]