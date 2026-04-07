Canada opens to Indian mango, pomegranate, orange, and garlic

Canada has approved imports of fresh mangoes, pomegranate fruits and arils, oranges, and garlic from India, according to the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority.

The approval follows confirmation from Canada's National Plant Protection Organization, which has defined the phytosanitary framework for these products. Imports will be subject to inspection and must meet Canadian Food Inspection Agency requirements.

Export consignments must be free from soil, pests, plant debris, and other contaminants. Origin documentation is required, and additional conditions apply where shipments include plant parts such as leaves or branches. Packaging materials, including cereal straw, must also comply with specified standards.

The development supports India's efforts to expand agricultural exports and access new markets. Canada represents a destination with demand for fresh produce, including horticultural products. India is a major producer of mangoes and pomegranates, and the inclusion of pomegranate arils provides scope for value-added exports.

Compliance with phytosanitary standards is required for market access. Exporters are expected to strengthen post-harvest handling, packaging, and traceability systems. Controls to remove soil contamination and plant debris are required at the farm and packhouse levels.

The development aligns with India's export strategy focused on market access and regulatory compliance. Coordination between regulatory bodies, exporters, and growers is required to meet import standards.

Future export performance will depend on adherence to these requirements and consistency in supply. The approval expands opportunities for Indian exporters while maintaining compliance with international trade standards.

Source: AgroSpectrum