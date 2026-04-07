Walmart invests in Mexico and expands its distribution centre in Chile

US: UNFI warehouse workers in Florida vote to strike

More than 200 warehouse workers at United Natural Foods Inc. (UNFI) in Pompano Beach, Florida, have voted unanimously to authorize a strike if the company fails to negotiate a fair contract and cease alleged unfair labor practices.

Source: supermarketnews.com

Walmart invests €2.2bn in Mexico, expands logistics capacity in Chile

Walmart de México y Centroamérica (Walmex) has allocated approximately MXN 43bln (€2.2bln) for investments in 2026, marking a 10% increase from the previous year. Walmart Chile has announced a $200mln (€185mln) investment to expand its distribution centre in Pudahuel.

Source: esmmagazine.com

US: Beyond Meat® reports fourth quarter and full year 2025 financial results

Beyond Meat, Inc., otherwise known as Beyond The Plant Protein Company™ (the "Company"), reported financial results for its fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2025. Fourth quarter 2025 financial highlights: Net revenues were $61.6mln, a decrease of 19.7% year-over-year. Gross profit was $1.4mln, or gross margin of 2.3%, compared to gross profit of $10.0mln, or gross margin of 13.1%, in the year-ago period. Full year 2025 financial highlights: Net revenues were $275.5mln, a decrease of 15.6% year-over-year. Gross profit was $7.6mln, or gross margin of 2.8%, compared to gross profit of $41.7mln, or gross margin of 12.8%, in the year-ago period.

Source: globenewswire.com

Seasonal Savings: Morrisons drops prices on thousands of products to help customers save

Morrisons reported: "A range of fresh Market Street produce will see price reductions, including family staples such as Fyffes Loose Bananas (now 90p), Morrisons Baby Potatoes 1kg (now £1.09), Morrisons Corn Cobettes (2pk - now £1.29) and Morrisons Baby Plum Tomatoes 250g (now 68p), helping shoppers make everyday meals affordable. To help stretch customers' pennies even further, prices have also been lowered in the Morrisons Savers range: Morrisons Wonky Carrots 1.45kg (now 76p)".

Source: morrisons-corporate.com

Japan's fruit smoothie craze hits Korean convenience stores

The smoothie culture popular at Japanese tourist spots - where customers place fruit cups into machines for instant blending - has arrived at Korean convenience stores, and the response has been overwhelming. CU, South Korea's largest convenience store chain, said it will expand its instant fruit smoothie line "Real Smoothie" to stores nationwide this month, riding strong sales momentum.

Source: en.sedaily.com

CU convenience stores face disruptions as truckers' union launches strike against BGF Logistics

Delivery drivers affiliated with the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions' Cargo Truckers Solidarity Division are set to launch a full-scale strike on April 7 against BGF Logistics, raising concerns over disruptions to CU store operations.

Source: alphabizkr.com

Australia's revised Food & Grocery Code of Conduct now in force

ALDI, Coles, Metcash and Woolworths must now include information in their grocery supply agreements about the circumstances in which they can make changes to agreements, require suppliers to make payments, or set off payments from supplier invoices. Potential non-compliance with the food and grocery code can be confidentially reported to the ACCC.

Source: supermarketnews.co.nz

Food industry comes together to fight hunger in the UK

Sainsbury's reported: "Five major supermarkets launch joint fundraising campaign, as the food industry partners up to transport food to frontline charities for the first time. Sweet potato and squash 'rubble' is produced during the dicing process. Supplier Barfoot's has found a way to recover it from their production lines, contributing to 40,000 meals per month. Morrisons and Myton Food Group have made small changes to their grading process meaning that 150 tonnes a year of fresh fruit and veg can now be redirected to charities".

Source: corporate.sainsburys.co.uk

SOK and Coop Estonia agree on sale of Prisma Estonia and strategic cooperation

S Group reported: "SOK and Coop Estonia have agreed on a business transaction in which AS Prisma Peremarket and 13 Prisma stores in Estonia will be sold to Coop Estonia. After the transaction is confirmed, SOK and Coop Estonia also plan extensive cooperation, with the target to deliver Finnish food and other products from SOK retail stores selection in Finland to 300 Coop stores in Estonia. The completion of the transaction is subject to approval by the Estonian competition authority, which is expected to take place during 2026".

Source: s-ryhma.fi

The discount sector in Norway as a whole has grown

Coop Norway's discount grocery chain, Extra, increased its market share to 18.0%, up 0.3 percentage points from 2024, with a turnover of NOK 43.8bln (€3.9bln). The discount sector in Norway as a whole has grown, now accounting for 66.9% of the total NOK 238bln (€21.2bln) grocery market, according to NielsenIQ's official figures.

Source: esmmagazine.com

Belgium: Colruyt brings nutrition and health together on a single site

On a new Colruyt Group site in Oostkamp, West Flanders, nutrition and health go hand in hand: customers can find the Colruyt Group Academy, the Jims fitness club, a Colruyt Lowest Prices store, and a Collect&Go pickup point all in one place.

Source: retaildetail.eu

UK: Aldi's winning streak continues as it is named Which? cheapest supermarket for March

Aldi UK reported: "New analysis from consumer champion Which? has once again confirmed Aldi as the UK's cheapest supermarket for March 2026, based on a basket of 95 popular grocery items".

Source: aldipresscentre.co.uk

High energy prices are driving shoppers to discount stores

With rising fuel prices in Europe, inflation is once again a concern for consumers who want to keep their household budgets under control. They are quickly adjusting their shopping behavior, according to an analysis of foot traffic by data firm Accurat. The firm tracked supermarket visits in the Netherlands between weeks 6 and 13 of 2026, comparing the period before and after the first energy shock.

Source: retaildetail.eu