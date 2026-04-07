“Our ethylene products support uniform fruit ripening across the globe”

In line with increased consumption of tropical fruits, the need for consistent ripening has increased. "For many operators, managing ethylene application has become a critical factor in achieving uniform ripening and minimizing waste along the supply chain," says Greg Akins, President & CEO of Catalytic Generators. The U.S.-based company has been developing ethylene application technology for more than 50 years and is now expanding its presence across Europe. Ahead of the Macfrut trade fair in Italy Akins discusses the growing importance of controlled ethylene application, regulatory processes in Europe, and the innovations the company is bringing to the market.

Europe has developed into a key market for Catalytic Generators because fruit consumption is very high, and banana imports are even greater compared to the United States. "Naturally, we want to help fresh produce companies benefit from the simplicity of our ethylene systems that are not only efficient, but also cost-effective at the same time," Akins said. It's the company's goal to help ripening operations achieve reliable and consistent results without unnecessary complexity. "Our focus has always been on ethylene, which is the only product we specialize in, allowing us to dedicate all our attention to supporting fruit ripening operations with reliable technology, service, and expertise."

© Catalytic Generators, Inc.

Greg Akins

Certifications in Europe

A few years ago, the company started working on expanding in Europe, obtaining the required plant protection product approvals and establishing regional distribution so that customers can rely on quick supply and local support. Currently, Ethy-Gen® II has approvals in several European countries, including the Netherlands, Germany, Greece and Italy. Additional approvals are still pending, and several of these processes are expected to be finalized by the end of the year. "These regulatory steps take time, but they are an important investment because they ensure our products meet the strict safety and environmental standards required in Europe," Akins commented.

© Catalytic Generators, Inc.

Importance of Italy

In view of the upcoming Macfruit fair, Akins elaborates on the importance of the Italian market. "The country is one of the largest importers of bananas and also a significant grower and consumer of persimmons, making it a key market for us." Approvals have been received for bananas, while other fruit categories such as avocados and persimmons are still pending.

These additional approvals are important because they will allow ripening operators to apply ethylene in a consistent and controlled way across a wider range of fruit categories. Catalytic Generators is ready to support ripening operators throughout Italy. "Our distributors maintain ample inventory of Easy-Ripe® Generators and Ethy-Gen® II Concentrate so we can assist any ripening operation, large or small."

© Catalytic Generators, Inc.

Macfrut

From April 21 – 23, Catalytic Generators will be exhibiting at Macfrut for the very first time. "It is a major event for Italian fresh produce companies, offering us an opportunity to present our technology and meet with customers and partners," Akins said. "We prioritize staying closely connected with users around the world, so we can support distributors, and most importantly our customers," he added. To do this, key regions globally are regularly visited to maintain those relationships and stay engaged with local markets. "This allows us to be ready to assist with ethylene needs at a moment's choice."

At the stand, the company will showcase its flagship products: the Easy-Ripe® Generator and Ethy-Gen® II Concentrate. Together they provide a simple and reliable way to generate ethylene directly inside the ripening room, allowing operators to apply the correct amount of ethylene in a controlled and repeatable manner. Updated information about the new SmartRipe® system — a remote, wireless ethylene application monitoring solution – will also be presented. This technology will allow users to receive real-time data about generator operation and the ripening process.

Visit Catalytic Generators in Hall B3, stand 077.

For more information:

Greg Akins

Catalytic Generators

Tel: +1-757-855-0191

[email protected]

https://www.catalyticgenerators.com/