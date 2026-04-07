Netherlands to host International Onion Day focused on future production

On Thursday, August 27, the Onion Innovation and Knowledge Centre (UIKC) will host the annual International Onion Day at Proefboerderij Rusthoeve in Colijnsplaat. Featuring the largest onion innovation field in the Netherlands, and possibly in the world, the event will focus on the future of onion production.

This year's theme, "Onions in 2026: all hands on deck", highlights key challenges facing the sector. The reduction of crop protection products, increasing pressure on water quality, and growing difficulties in controlling insects and fungal diseases require new approaches and ongoing innovation.

During International Onion Day, the full value chain will be represented, including plant breeding, crop advisory, trade, and processing. The aim is to support the development of more resilient cropping systems and stronger crops.

© AGF.nl

Visitors will be introduced to the latest developments in onion production through field trials and demonstrations addressing key challenges such as thrips, onion fly and bean fly, Fusarium, downy mildew, and weed control, as well as the role of biostimulants and green crop protection solutions.

Technology will be a central focus, with demonstrations of sensors, data-driven applications, mechanical solutions, and robotics aimed at reducing input use and improving efficiency. Water and nutrient management will also be highlighted, with attention to irrigation, fertigation, and chemigation as tools to optimise resource use and support crop performance.

Climate and water management remain central themes, with water availability and quality increasingly influencing production outcomes and requiring coordinated approaches across the sector.

The event continues to attract an international audience, with participants from multiple countries. To support this, guided tours will be available in both Dutch and English, reinforcing the event's role as an international knowledge platform.

Organisers state that while challenges in onion production are ongoing, collaboration across the value chain is required to develop more resilient systems.

The event will take place on Thursday, August 27, 2026, at Proefboerderij Rusthoeve, Noordlangeweg 42, Colijnsplaat, the Netherlands. Admission is free, and further programme details will be published on the event website.

© AGF.nlFor more information:

Luc Remijn

Onion Innovation and Knowledge Centre

Tel: +31 (0) 6532 61172

Email: [email protected]

www.uikc.nl