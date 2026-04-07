Improved quality, but significantly lower quantity for the spring cucumbers of Crete, Greece

At the end of the first week of April, both the last winter cucumbers and the first spring cucumbers from the island of Crete are available on the market. "However, I believe that after Orthodox Easter, the winter season will come to an end, while spring cucumbers will enter full production from April 20 onwards, with all cultivation zones in southern Crete operating at full capacity," says Mr. Dimitris Koufozisis, owner of the Cretan company Cretan Root.

© Cretan Root

Regarding what this practically means for the characteristics of the product reaching the markets, Mr. Koufozisis notes: "We will see a noticeable improvement in average quality, as the older winter crops have now started to 'tire' and, in some cases, produce more than 50% second-class products. That is, misshapen cucumbers with marks or yellow coloring. On the contrary, spring crops clearly produce first-class cucumbers. For this reason, many producers have already proceeded with early uprooting and have planted their new cucumber crops."

© Cretan Root

"In terms of quantities, we should expect that spring cucumbers will be approximately 70% fewer than winter ones. This is because, during this period, producers generally prefer other products, such as melons, watermelons, and tomatoes. Therefore, Crete will not supply excessive volumes. No cultivation problems are expected. With the recent rainfall, water sources have been replenished, both in terms of quantity and quality. We have sufficient and good-quality water. There will be no problem for the rest of the cucumber season, and this is encouraging for our upcoming table grape season as well," he adds.

© Cretan Root

Regarding prices, according to Cretan auction data, the average grower price for first-quality products has been following a declining trend since March 28, falling from 1,92 to 0,86 euros per kg. However, the overall season development leaves merchants satisfied. "So far, the season has progressed in a generally satisfactory manner. Obviously, Balkan production, when it coincides with ours, is more competitive in terms of price, but we place emphasis on quality and carry certifications that are not always a given for cucumbers of other origins," the Greek entrepreneur concludes. Finally, at the beginning of April, Greek cucumber exports reached 62.057.396 kilos, increased by 0,33% compared to last season.

For more information:

Dimitris Koufozisis

Cretan Root

Tel: +30 2810 321 486

Email: [email protected]