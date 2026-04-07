Holiday demand boosts ads for potatoes, asparagus, and strawberries

With both Easter and Passover taking place this week, retailers featured a wide range of holiday items. Promotional activity focused on sweet potatoes, asparagus, lettuce, Brussels sprouts, green beans, mushrooms, carrots, cooking greens, and potatoes.

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Herbs such as cilantro and parsley were advertised for dips and Seder plates, while fruits, particularly strawberries and pineapples, were promoted for snacking and desserts. Floral categories, including Easter lilies, tulips, daffodils, mums, and roses, accounted for 6% of total ads.

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Total ad volume reached 290,475, up 2% from last week's 283,904 and also 2% higher than the same week last year at 284,354. Fruit accounted for 133,911 ads (46%), onions and potatoes for 28,148 (10%), vegetables for 106,966 (37%), herbs for 1,232, ornamentals for 16,739 (6%), hemp for 2,491, and honey for 2,220. Organic produce ads totalled 32,388, representing 11% of all ads.

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For items with more than 3,000 ads, price movements compared to the same week last year showed limited increases in fruit, with white seedless grapes (per lb.) rising by 40%. Price decreases were recorded for pineapples (each) down 31%, raspberries (6 oz. pack) down 13%, avocados (each) down 13%, strawberries (2 lb. pack) down 10%, and organic tangerines (2 lb. bag) down 10%.

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In the onions and potatoes category, Russet potatoes (10 lb.) increased by 11%. For vegetables, green beans (12 oz. bag) rose by 39%, and Brussels sprouts (1 lb. bag) increased by 15%, with no notable price decreases recorded in this category.

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