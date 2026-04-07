Georgian freeze reduces citrus quality and damages trees

Mary Sutton of the University of Georgia reported on the effects of winter freeze conditions on citrus fruit quality and tree condition in Georgia.

Fruit quality

A Tango trial was harvested at the end of January during a winter storm. Subsamples were collected on Jan. 15 and again on Jan. 23 following cold weather between Jan. 18 and 20.

Fruit size declined after the freeze, with a reduction in juice content indicating dehydration. No change in fruit colour was recorded, as colouring had already occurred before the temperature drop.

Internal measurements showed no major change in Brix, although levels increased slightly, likely due to reduced water content and concentration of sugars. Citric acid levels declined slightly. The Brix to acid ratio increased, but fruit texture was affected, with juice segments becoming dry. Feedback indicated that fruit harvested before the freeze had better eating quality than fruit harvested afterward.

Fruit remained on the tree following the freeze, but quality declined over time. It was noted that prolonged retention on the tree could lead to fruit drop. After the freeze, fruit could be hand-harvested more easily, separating cleanly without clippers, while pre-freeze harvesting without clippers caused peel damage. Based on observations, early harvest ahead of forecast subfreezing conditions remains the recommended approach.

Tree condition

Freeze evaluations are ongoing across South Georgia. Damage has been most evident in young trees, while older trees showed injury along canopy edges where protection was limited.

The most severe damage occurred in areas where freeze protection systems failed during the event, leaving trees exposed to subfreezing temperatures. Repeated cold events also had a cumulative effect, with previously affected trees showing increased susceptibility to further damage even under less severe conditions.

Source: Georgia Citrus Association / Citrus Industry