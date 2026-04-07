U.S. strawberry production led by California at 91% of supply

Strawberries remain the most consumed berry in the United States, with average consumption at around 8 pounds per person annually. Production is concentrated in California, which accounts for over 91 per cent of the national supply. In 2024, the state produced almost 3.25 billion pounds of strawberries.

Florida ranks as the second-largest producer, with output exceeding 369 million pounds in the same year. While California benefits from year-round production conditions, Florida operates within a more seasonal window, with peak supply during the winter period.

Strawberry cultivation remains labour-intensive due to the fruit's sensitivity, with harvesting still carried out manually rather than through mechanised systems.

Variety selection differs between production regions. In California, the Monterey cultivar, introduced in 2008, is currently the most widely grown. Historical production data show that Camarosa and Albion varieties previously accounted for a large share of output, although their presence has declined in recent years.

In Florida, Florida Brilliance is the main cultivar, representing around 60 per cent of the state's production. The variety was developed for visual quality and pest resistance. The Medallion cultivar, released in 2020, has also expanded in production and is noted for its flavour characteristics.

In addition to standard red strawberries, Florida also produces pineberries. These fruits have a white to pink appearance with red seeds and differ in flavour profile compared to conventional strawberries.

The U.S. strawberry sector continues to rely on regional production strategies, with California supplying year-round volumes and Florida contributing to winter availability through cultivar selection and seasonal production.

Source: Mashed