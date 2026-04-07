U.S. pistachio sector faces heat, water, and market pressures

An AgNet News Hour discussion with pistachio grower and crop advisor Rich Kreps outlined current factors influencing California's pistachio sector, including global supply dynamics, weather conditions, and water availability.

Kreps pointed to developments in the Middle East as a factor affecting the market. "Iran is the second-largest producer of pistachios, so it will help the American market—especially California," he said. "That's just the reality of global supply."

Following a high-volume and high-quality crop last year, early indications suggest stable production may continue. Kreps noted that newer varieties such as Golden Hills are supporting more consistent output. "They don't show as big an alternate bearing issue," he said. "So you can budget better and see more consistent yields year to year."

Weather conditions remain a factor for the upcoming season. Kreps said early indicators point to a hot summer. "If March is any indication, this could be one of the worst heat years we've had," he said. Growers are using crop protection and nutritional programs to manage plant stress and maintain production.

Water availability continues to affect production. "We're still getting about 80 percent less water than what we've paid for," Kreps said. He noted that improved water storage and delivery systems would support agriculture as well as other sectors.

Kreps also highlighted the role of engagement between growers and policymakers. "We've got to sit down and have those conversations," he said. "Even if we don't agree, we need common-sense solutions."

Despite current conditions, Kreps indicated that production will continue. "Be prepared—it's going to take a lot of effort to get that food to your table," he said. "But farmers will get it done."

Source: AgNet West