South Korea expands support for new fruit and vegetable exports

The Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs will expand support to increase the supply and utilisation of Korean-developed varieties of fresh agricultural produce. The approach also aims to diversify export markets and support entry into premium segments.

Over the past three years, the ministry has implemented a program to promote new domestic varieties. In the last two years, it has supported market entry through country- and commodity-specific measures, demonstrating export potential.

The program focuses on grapes, strawberries, pears, and paprika. Varieties are selected based on climate resilience and overseas consumer preferences. The initiative also targets expansion of the export assortment, extension of the export window, and reduction of royalty costs.

In 2025, exports of these new varieties reached US$3.58 million (590 tons). For 2026, the ministry targets at least 10 per cent growth compared to the previous year.

Support measures include production manuals, training for export-oriented growers, and assistance with seedlings, saplings, and inputs. Additional support covers product commercialisation, marketing, and supply agreements between growers and export consortia. The ministry will also continue research and development on new varieties.

In grapes, the ministry will expand red varieties such as Glorista, Cocoball, Red Claret, Hongju Seedless, and Ruby Sweet, with the aim of extending the export period and broadening the range. Export markets are being diversified to include the United States, Canada, Russia, and other destinations.

Strawberry exports reached US$72 million in 2025, up 4 per cent year-on-year. The ministry plans to develop premium markets in the United States, the Middle East, and other regions through exports of varieties such as Honghee, Gold Berry, Pink Candy, and Arihyang. Promotion activities include in-flight catering supply, hotel partnerships, and launches for overseas buyers.

In pears, export growth has slowed due to climate-related factors. The ministry plans to promote early-maturing varieties such as Hwasan, Shinhwa, and Changjo, which have earlier harvest periods than Shingo. This is intended to extend the export window and support market entry in Australia and Indonesia.

Paprika production in South Korea has been dependent on foreign varieties. The ministry will support the adoption of domestic varieties, including K-MINI, Lea Red, Luna Red, Red Romang, Zeus, and Good Morning, to reduce royalty costs. Expansion into Asian markets such as Singapore and Vietnam will build on existing exports to the Philippines and the United States.

Source: Mafra