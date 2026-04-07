Chinese study shows 12°C storage extends mango shelf life

Mangos can soften and deteriorate within a few weeks at room temperature, with fruit yellowing, softening, and breaking down at the cellular level under warm conditions. A study on the "Tainong No.1" variety in China shows that storage at 12°C can extend shelf life beyond three weeks while maintaining firmness and quality.

Researchers at Hainan University compared storage at 12°C and 30°C, reflecting common handling conditions. More than 90 per cent of mangos from the region are currently stored and transported at ambient temperatures, resulting in losses. The study indicates that cooler storage activates internal protective mechanisms that slow ageing processes.

The research examined cellular structure, enzyme activity, and gene expression. Mangos stored at 30°C reached peak respiration at 16 days, while fruit stored at 12°C reached this point at 24 days, extending the pre-ripening phase by eight days. This delay supports longer transport periods from production areas to the market.

Fruit was harvested at commercial maturity, 70 to 80 per cent ripe, with less than 5 per cent skin yellowing and an average weight of 200 grams. Samples were stored at 90 per cent humidity and evaluated every four days over 24 days.

By day 24, fruit stored at 30°C had lost more than 17 per cent of its weight, compared to 3.5 per cent under cooler storage. Firmness declined rapidly at higher temperatures, reaching near zero by day 16, while fruit at 12°C maintained structure throughout the trial. Acid levels were 371 per cent higher in fruit stored at 12°C, indicating retention of freshness.

Microscopic analysis showed that pulp cells in fruit stored at 12°C retained structure, including dense walls and starch granules. At 30°C, starch reserves were depleted by day 12, followed by cell wall breakdown and collapse by day 24.

The study also measured protective enzymes and associated gene expression. Storage at 12°C increased the activity of several enzymes, including SOD, and supported higher levels of compounds such as vitamin C, phenols, and flavonoids. These compounds are linked to limiting cellular damage and maintaining tissue integrity.

Mangos are a widely produced tropical fruit, but their short shelf life leads to losses during transport. In Hainan Province, fruit is often harvested before full ripeness and transported at ambient temperatures for later ripening. Previous research shows that many mango varieties are sensitive to temperatures below 12°C, but "Tainong No.1" tolerates this level without cold damage.

The findings indicate that storage at 12°C can extend shelf life, maintain composition, and preserve texture, providing a reference point for cold chain management of this variety and potentially other tropical fruit.

Source: StudyFinds