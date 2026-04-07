Kenya introduces dragon fruit as drought-tolerant crop option

Experts indicate that dragon fruit, mainly cultivated in Vietnam, could help address persistent drought conditions in Kenya. The crop is still unfamiliar to many Kenyan farmers, although it grows in dry, tropical climates with average temperatures between 21 and 30 degrees Celsius and annual rainfall of 500–1500 mm.

While several crops perform under similar conditions, dragon fruit is positioned as a high-end product due to its nutritional and health-related properties. In Vietnam, the world's largest producer, dragon fruit generates about US$1 billion (Sh129 billion) annually in exports. Stakeholders in Kenya note that parts of the country have climatic conditions comparable to Vietnam, supporting the case for local adoption.

The Kenya Plant Health Inspectorate Service recently introduced a drought-tolerant dragon fruit variety to support food security and climate adaptation. The Kika1 variety was developed by Antony Kinoti at Gravity Farm in Kathuura, Central Imenti, Meru County. It was unveiled by Kephis chairman Joseph Eruaki. Eruaki and the deputy director for the Mount Kenya region, Geoffrey Malemba, presented the Certificate of Grant of Plant Breeders' Rights to Gravity Farm CEO Kinoti.

A former director at the Meru Catholic Diocese's development agency, involved in agricultural development, stated that the fruit is recommended for diabetic and high blood pressure patients and others when taken with other products as advised by health experts due to its properties.

"I am urging farmers in Kenya that even if you don't have a large farm, you can start with a quarter acre and plant 20 to 50 trees, or 100 if you can, and gradually increase. They (dragon fruit) are in the family of desert plants that grow in arid and semi-arid areas, so the water demand is very little," Eruaki said.

Kinoti said the crop holds potential for food security and commercial development, adding that it is time for Kenyan growers to recognise the opportunities linked to production. According to Eruaki, Kinoti will act as the sole propagator and distributor of the Kika1 variety.

Source: The Standard