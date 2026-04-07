IFPA briefing highlights supply chain risks for fresh produce sector

An industry-first briefing linking developments in the Middle East to potential impacts on the fresh produce sector has provided businesses with guidance on preparing for ongoing geopolitical uncertainty.

The International Fresh Produce Association Australia–New Zealand led a discussion with crisis and geopolitical risk expert Duncan Hains, who has experience in risk and crisis management, strategic planning, and military operations.

With instability affecting global shipping routes, members expressed concerns about both short- and long-term impacts on their operations.

Mr Hains outlined scenarios covering disruptions to fuel supply chains, maritime logistics, and access to raw materials for food security. Businesses were encouraged to focus on supply chain resilience, collaboration through cross-sector working groups, behaviour and expectation management, reducing regulatory and administrative inefficiencies, and preparing for potential future conflicts with higher intensity, longer duration, and broader impacts.

© IFPA

He also provided approaches for crisis response and structured strategic planning. "Time lost in a crisis cannot be recovered," he said. "It is better to plan in detail and adjust as needed than to wait for certainty that may never come."

Managing Director Belinda Wilson said IFPA A-NZ will continue engagement with government, industry stakeholders, and global partners to keep members informed.

"This is a rapidly evolving situation with wide-reaching implications. Our role is to translate complex geopolitical developments into practical, actionable insights so our members can plan, prepare, and respond," she said.

"Our industry has successfully navigated COVID-19, extreme weather events, and ongoing supply chain challenges. There is much that cannot be controlled, but our sector is defined by its ability to adapt."

For more information:

Siobhan May

International Fresh Produce Association

Tel: +1 302 781 5855

Email: [email protected]

www.freshproduce.com