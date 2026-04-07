Summer Southern and Eastern peach program launches

Pacific Trellis Fruit is launching its Southern and Eastern peach program for the summer season. Designed to provide customers with a seamless, high-quality domestic peach supply, the program will feature fruit sourced from growers across New Jersey, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, South Carolina, and Georgia.

© Pacific Trellis Fruit

The program will have fruit sourced from New Jersey, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, South Carolina, and Georgia.

Running from May through September, the program ensures consistent availability and optimal eating quality throughout the summer months. By partnering with trusted growers across multiple states, the company reinforces its commitment to delivering premium fruit with exceptional flavor, appearance, and condition.

"Our goal is to bring the best of the East Coast and Southern growing regions together into one cohesive program," said Mike Blume, East Coast sales manager of Pacific Trellis Fruit. "By aligning with top-tier growers and focusing on regional strengths, we're able to deliver a premium peach experience that meets the expectations of today's consumers while creating meaningful value for our retail partners."

© Pacific Trellis Fruit

L-R: Mike Blume, Eric Coty

"This program is a key component in strengthening our overall fruit portfolio," added Eric Coty, executive vice president of fruit for Pacific Trellis Fruit. "By expanding our peach offerings domestically across multiple regions, we're excited to provide customers with a more complete and compelling summer peach program. With over 20 years of experience, Mike Blume brings a keen understanding of the finer points of this dynamic deal, and we believe his experience in the program will serve customers well."

A key highlight of the program is the exclusive offering of Chambersburg peaches from South Central Pennsylvania. Available only through the company in August, these peaches are widely regarded for their superior sweetness, juiciness, and rich heritage. This window offers retail partners an opportunity to differentiate their stone fruit category during peak season.

For more information:

Mike Blume

Pacific Trellis Fruit

Tel: +1 (717) 496-7562

[email protected]

http://www.pacifictrellisfruit.com/