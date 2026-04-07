Spanish oranges arrive earlier, while demand remains sluggish during the Qingming Festival

Imported apple prices declined slightly this week compared with last week. South African Gala apples are currently selling for approximately ¥235 (US$32) per box, down by about ¥10–15 (US$1.4–2). Traders indicated that the taste of the arriving apples is not yet consistent and varies depending on the batch. New Zealand Gala apples have also declined by about ¥10–20 (US$1.4–2.8). Overall, sales of imported apples remain slow. Some traders also noted that domestic apple sales are not ideal: high-quality apples are in short supply, with firm prices but slow sales, while lower-grade apples suffer from poor quality and equally slow sales.

Spanish Lane Late oranges have arrived on the market nearly one month earlier than usual, although their taste is still relatively sour. According to traders, due to persistently high prices for US oranges, Spanish orange prices have also increased. A 15 kg pack is currently selling for approximately ¥280 (US$39) per box, about 25%–30% higher than in previous years.



South Africa Gala apples (left) and Spanish Lane-Late oranges (right)

Regarding imported grapes, Chilean Red Globe grapes have seen price increases due to overall limited supply, currently priced mostly at ¥180–190 (US$25–27) per box, with a small volume of high-quality fruit reaching around ¥250 (US$35) per box. Australian grape prices have remained relatively stable, as arrivals have not increased significantly. For Peruvian green grapes, some traders reported increased arrivals recently, but slower sales have led to price declines.

Regarding Chilean stone fruit, Sweet Mary plum prices have increased by approximately 10% compared with last week. Among nectarines, the Arctic Snow variety has maintained relatively firm prices, selling at around ¥150 (US$21) per 9 kg plastic crate. Traders stated that this variety is popular due to its good flavor and easy-to-separate flesh, which supports its higher price. They also noted that some other varieties are priced below ¥100 (US$14) per box due to differences in taste and shorter shelf life.



Chilean Red Globe (left) and Chilean Arctic Snow nectarines (right)

Blueberry prices show a wide range, with some remaining at last week's levels, while others have dropped to ¥30–40 (US$4–6) per box, depending on quality and batch.

Due to the Qingming Festival holiday this weekend, foot traffic in the market and the volume of fruit displayed at stalls have both decreased compared with last week. Some vendors are offering discounts to clear stock before returning home to pay respects to their ancestors. Many vendors noted that, unlike previous years, the Qingming Festival has not provided a noticeable boost to the fruit market this year, and overall demand remains weak.