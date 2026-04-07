"We are now looking to the future with renewed confidence"

The merchants at the new Frische Centrum Köln-Gremberghoven look back on a successful first quarter. "We've settled in well by now," around a dozen merchants on site confirm in unison. They say they're happy to be looking ahead again after years of uncertainty and to be able to continue the tradition of the Cologne wholesale market.

Nevsat Taskiran was a long-time board member of the Interessengemeinschaft (IG) of the Cologne wholesale market traders and fought tirelessly for the market's survival. By filing a lawsuit against the city, he was able to secure an extension of the market's lease until the end of 2025, but the final closure of the wholesale market on Marktstraße was inevitable. After several locations were rejected for various reasons, Taskiran and his co-initiators Halil Adam (Früchte Adam GmbH) and Turgay Ilhan (Asya Feinkost GmbH) finally came across the modern property in Cologne-Gremberghoven.

Click here to view the full photo album of our visit to the wholesale market.

On a 22,000-square-meter plot in the industrial park, there is now a privatized fresh produce center called ABA Köln Frische Centrum GmbH, where a dozen merchants have found their new home. Work is permitted around the clock here, and the infrastructure is conveniently located near the A3, A4, A59, and A559 highways, Frankfurter Straße, and the Airport Business Park. "We find a clean and modern facility here. We've also received almost exclusively positive feedback from our colleagues on-site as well as our customers. Everyone is happy, so in that respect, reality matches our hopes," Taskiran explains.

© Hugo Huijbers | FreshPlaza.com

Retailers at the brand-new Frische Centrum Köln-Gremberghoven during a tour on March 24. Clockwise: the team from Früchte Adam GmbH, Alejandro Marin of Axer Früchte GmbH, Nevsat Taskiran of Birkenheyer, and potato wholesaler Marco Sion.

Wide range of products still guaranteed

"We are very optimistic and look to the future with confidence. The customers we've been working with for years have largely remained loyal to us, and many synergies continue to emerge at the new location as well," says Mehmet Middik of GoWi Fruchthandels GmbH, pointing to the variety of offerings his fellow merchants are showcasing on-site. Most merchants also continue to purchase a significant amount of goods from one another.

Halil Adam, senior partner at Früchte Adam GmbH and one of the three driving forces behind the new fresh produce center, shares this view. "Thanks to the modern facilities with high-bay racks and the like, we can now continue to grow. For our business, this means that in the future we also aim to serve the food retail sector, among other things."

© Hugo Huijbers | FreshPlaza.comThe newly built warehouse at Josef-Linden-Weg 6 in Gremberghoven features 22 loading docks and 8,200 square meters of usable space.

Wholesale market in a time of change

Those who were previously based in the outdoor area of the old wholesale market are particularly pleased with their new, covered workspace. "We no longer have to stand outside in all kinds of weather but now have attractive sales areas, even if the units aren't necessarily larger than before," says Ahmet Avsar of FuSa Früchteexpress. Another difference from the old situation is the customer base, emphasizes potato wholesaler Marco Sion: "About a third of our merchandise turnover now comes from delivery, whereas previously we mainly served walk-in customers. In that sense, we are no longer a traditional wholesale market."

For more information:

Nevsat Taskiran

Birkenheyer Fruchtimport GmbH © Hugo Huijbers | FreshPlaza.com

Josef-Linden-Weg 6

51149 Cologne

Tel: +49 2203 980100-0

[email protected]

www.birkenheyer.com