"Egyptian orange prices are more stable compared to last year"

The war in the Middle East continues to exert an undeniable impact on the Egyptian orange season. Exports to Asia have been particularly hard hit, while Chinese competition had already limited exports to Asian markets during the first half of the Egyptian campaign.

Just as the Egyptian Valencia orange season began, the war reignited the crisis in the Red Sea and significantly increased transportation costs. Mohamed Maatouk, CEO of R M Fresh, acknowledges, "Our exports to the Far East are affected by force majeure events. The massive increase in ocean freight costs is the defining feature of this season."

"Egyptian origin, however, remains highly competitive compared to Spain and South Africa, which is evident in markets where the supply chain is least impacted by the war," Maatouk adds.

In this context, Egyptian exporters are turning to the European market, which is the most active at this time of year, according to Maatouk. "European demand is there, and we expect a peak in demand in May and June," he continues.

According to Maatouk, "Egyptian exporters are entering the summer period with greater control over prices. Egyptian orange prices are steadier and more stable compared to last year, when strong demand from the local processing industry, driven by rising international prices for orange concentrate, led to sharp price fluctuations and even a premature end to the season."

Egyptian exports to Europe are, however, being marred by an increase in shipment interceptions and alerts under the RASSF system. Maatouk comments, "Egyptian produce exports are generally compliant with European standards and are strictly controlled. I urge European importers to work with well-established Egyptian operators who are well-versed in European standards."

"At R M Fresh, we have positioned ourselves as a reliable exporter. Built on a vertically integrated model covering farming, production, packing, and export, the company has achieved steady growth across many international markets. Our portfolio includes premium-quality citrus (oranges, mandarins, lemons), as well as carrots, onions, garlic, sweet potatoes, grapes, pomegranates, and potatoes," the exporter adds.

"We look forward to meeting importers at the 2026 edition of Macfrut, in Hall B1, Booth 234. Through our participation in Macfrut, we aim to reinforce our message to the global market: In an uncertain international climate, long-term partnerships committed to growth are paramount," Maatouk concludes.

For more information:

Mohamed Maatouk

RM Fresh

Tel: +201221228020

Email: [email protected]