U.S. CBP seizes US$2.6 million of meth hidden in carrot shipment

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Pharr International Bridge cargo facility intercepted $2.6 million in suspected methamphetamine concealed in a shipment manifested as carrots.

"The criminal element is always thinking of ways to get their narcotics through our international crossings, but as this seizure aptly illustrates, our CBP officers are experts in their field and use all available tools and technology to thwart these smuggling attempts," said Port Director Carlos Rodriguez, Hidalgo/Pharr/Anzalduas Port of Entry.

© CBP

On March 30, CBP officers at the Pharr International Bridge cargo facility encountered a commercial tractor-trailer traveling from Reynosa, Mexico. The vehicle was referred to the secondary inspection dock for further inspection utilizing nonintrusive inspection equipment and screening from a canine team. Physical inspection led to the discovery of 1,055 packages of alleged methamphetamine with a combined weight of 297.62 pounds (135kg) concealed within the shipment of carrots. The methamphetamine has an estimated street value of $2,660,580.

CBP officers seized the narcotics and vehicle. Homeland Security Investigation special agents initiated a criminal investigation.

For more information:

U.S. Customs and Border Protection

Tel: +1 877 227 5511

Email: [email protected]

www.cbp.gov