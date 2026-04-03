South Korean agri-food exports rise 4% to US$2.56 billion

South Korea's exports of agricultural and food products increased 4% year-on-year in the first quarter, reaching US$2.56 billion compared with US$2.45 billion in the same period last year, according to the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs.

Exports to the Middle East rose 32.3% to US$106.9 million, while shipments to the greater Chinese region increased 14.5% to US$568.9 million. Exports to North America grew 6.3% to US$508.9 million, and shipments to ASEAN markets rose 2.2% to US$481.9 million. Exports to the European Union increased 4.9% to US$233.4 million.

Fruit exports also increased. Strawberry exports rose 14.7% to US$46.2 million, grape exports increased 24.6% to US$17.3 million, and pear exports rose 69.2% to US$7.3 million.

Amid disruptions to exports to the Middle East due to conflict in the region, the agriculture ministry said it will strengthen support for exporters, focusing on reducing costs and identifying alternative markets.

Source: TheKoreaTimes