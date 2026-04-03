The Wonderful Company makes 100 Best Companies to Work For ranking

The Wonderful Company has again been named one of Fortune magazine's 100 Best Companies to Work For®, earning the No. 72 spot in 2026, up 13 spots from its No. 85 ranking last year. This is The Wonderful Company's third year in a row making the list, and it remains the only agriculture enterprise among this year's 100 honorees.

The recognition is the sole national workplace ranking based entirely on candid and anonymous employee feedback.

© Wonderful Company

"This recognition means more to us than almost any other – because it comes entirely from our own people," said Lynda and Stewart Resnick, co-owners and vice chairman and chairman, respectively, of The Wonderful Company. "The culture we have built together proves, year after year, that a company can win in business and do right by its people and communities."

One of the nation's largest privately held companies, the company owns and produces brands such as FIJI Water, POM Wonderful, Wonderful Pistachios, Wonderful Halos, Wonderful Seedless Lemons, Teleflora, and JUSTIN, Lewis Cellars, and Landmark wines. In recognizing the business, Fortune noted not just the company's positive work environment, but its commitment to improving the communities where employees and their families live.

© Wonderful Company

Fortune magazine and Great Place To Work selected this year's list using analytics and confidential employee feedback. For this year's ranking, Great Place To Work gathered confidential survey responses from more than 640,000 employees at companies eligible for the list (with 1,000 or more U.S. staff) and ranked employers based on workers' experiences.

To qualify for the Fortune list, companies must have 1,000 or more employees in the U.S., be Great Place To Work Certified™ organizations, and have consistently high survey responses across the 60 statements that constitute the Trust Index™ survey.

For more information:

Lauren Berle

Wonderful

[email protected]

www.wonderfulcitrus.com