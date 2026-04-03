Mapping out retail success for California avocado season

With the California avocado season officially underway, and peak promotable volume anticipated from April through August, West Pak Avocado encourages retailers to capitalize on the strong projected volume. To drive category performance and meet consumer demand for fresh, locally grown fruit, the global avocado supplier offers strategic programs with seasonal storytelling, bag initiatives, and premium variety differentiation.

"The strong volume projected by the California Avocado Commission for 2026 is a testament to the strength of the California avocado industry," said West Pak Avocado CEO Mario Pacheco. "We are proud to partner with retailers, providing programs and merchandising support to leverage this exceptional volume and help drive category growth." © West Pak Avocado

A look at the company's California avocado line.

The Commission forecasts the state's 2026 harvest at 330 million pounds, marking the third consecutive year the crop is expected to exceed the 300 million-pound milestone. Its estimate includes a crop breakdown of 310 million pounds of Hass and 20 million pounds of premium varieties such as GEM and Lamb Hass.

At peak harvest, the Commission anticipates promotable volumes of 10-15 million pounds per week. This robust volume ensures a steady supply of premium California avocados and provides retailers with an opportunity to plan promotions throughout spring and summer.

"We encourage retailers to showcase high-quality, locally grown fruit through the peak California months, starting now and gaining momentum into California Avocado Month in June," said Joe Nava, West Pak Avocado vice president of sales and business development. "The California season is the time for retailers to differentiate their produce aisle. Our California lineup, including California-centric bags and our Farm-to-Table PLU program, provides retailers with a roadmap for a successful season."

© West Pak Avocado

L-R: Mario Pacheco, Joe Nava

The company's California lineup for spring-summer execution offers solutions to drive easy implementation and impact for retailers. At the forefront is the company's California Gold bag, which features both conventional and organic varieties and designed to enhance key promotional moments while meeting the rising demand for value, convenience, and consistent sizing.

Additionally, the California GEM Avocados bag presents a trade-up opportunity for retailers. GEM avocados are slightly larger than the Hass variety, with thick, dark green, and easy-to-peel skin with gold flecks when ripe. This specialty fruit offers a creamy, buttery texture complemented by a subtle nuttiness.

To further engage with shoppers who value transparency and local sourcing, the company presents its Farm-to-Table story. This initiative provides customized PLUs emphasizing the fruit's California origins and forge a direct connection between consumers and local growers.

The company advises retailers to align merchandising and promotional strategies ahead of peak availability, particularly aligning with California Avocado Month in June, to maintain strong category momentum throughout the season.

For more information:

George Henderson

West Pak Avocado

Tel: +1 (951) 296.5757

[email protected]

www.westpakavocado.com