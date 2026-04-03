New crop onions coming on amidst transitioning regions

The onion market is transitioning right now following Nevada storage supply winding down. "The transition is fairly normal compared to previous years with the Imperial Valley being ahead of schedule by about a week," says Jessica Peri of Peri & Sons Farms. "Along with new crop onions from Mexico, Texas and California, the northwest will keep shipping storage crop–mostly yellows and a few reds. I think supplies will be in the hands of just a few though by late April."

While that storage crop continues to ship from Nevada, Washington, Idaho/Oregon, there are concerns with Mexican new crop onions given there were plenty of rains during planting. That was followed by hot and dry weather which compromised quality and now, Mexico is struggling with black mold.

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Peri thinks that onion supply will be in the hands of just a few by late April.

Texas rains?

As for Texas, it is supposed to receive rain this week which could change supply and pricing quickly.

Further ahead, the Imperial Valley will have new crop onions available in a few weeks. "We expect to pack 4/18 or 4/20. The hot temperatures in the Imperial Valley progressed the crop quickly–we usually start about a week later," says Peri. "As long as spring onions are harvested on time when the onions are ready and properly cured, the quality will still be there. Good tops on the onions are key to protecting the bulb from sun damage."

She also notes that mechanical harvest is very rough on the onions and can result in damage to their protective skin. "So I encourage buyers to ask the right questions when purchasing spring onions. Are the onions mechanically harvested or hand harvested? Are the onions cured? If so, how: in the field or airwalls? Also monitor temperatures, if it's really hot and onions are field cured, they could have heat damage," she says.

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Peri says a good crop of onions is expected from California and customers are anticipated to be eager for fresh supply.

Update on colors

On colors, white onion supply seems to ebb and flow and there doesn't seem to be a consistent supply available. "Good white onions are hard to find too. The northwest seems to be very long on storage reds. These are easy to find, and pricing is cheap. Yellows are plentiful but quality varies from shed to shed," says Peri.

That said, ultimately a good crop of onions is expected from California and customers are anticipated to be eager for fresh supply. "The only drawback will be the price of freight. California probably has the highest diesel prices right now and we're not sure how this will impact pricing. We will have to see how it goes when we start packing and shipping," says Peri.

She does note that buyers might now be more inclined to buy onions closer to home. That could leave opportunities for California sweet onions to supply customers who perhaps may normally take sweet onions from regions such as Vidalia, Georgia, which will begin to harvest later this month.

While freight rates are a challenge, so is demand for onions. "Overall demand has been off for months. The Easter pull has been good but not extraordinary," adds Peri.

For more information:

Jessica Peri

Peri & Sons Farms

Tel: +1 (775) 463-4444

http://www.periandsons.com/