Carrefour enables customers to shop via ChatGPT

Carrefour is taking a new step in its digital transformation by allowing ChatGPT users to access its products and services directly, without leaving the interface. The retailer aims to tap into the 26 million ChatGPT users in France.

"Users can interact with ChatGPT to get recipe ideas, check product availability in-store, or build a shopping basket tailored to their needs and select a delivery option, before completing and paying for their order on Carrefour.fr," the company explained in a press release.

To access these features, users simply need to search for Carrefour in the list of applications on the homepage. Through this integration, the Group aims to deliver a smoother, faster, and more personalised shopping experience.

"It couldn't be simpler: you ask for Carrefour, and the AI builds your basket, finds a nearby drive location, and all that's left is to pay. For me, it'll be spaghetti bolognese after my tennis match! It's fast, seamless, and revolutionary. We are the first food retailer in Europe to offer this, in line with our strategy to accelerate AI and agentic commerce," said Alexandre Bompard, CEO of Carrefour, on LinkedIn.

The Group had already moved into AI in 2023 with the launch of Hopla, a conversational chatbot on its e-commerce site designed to generate shopping baskets based on dietary needs or budgets. In 2025, Hopla+ replaced it, offering baskets based on customers' purchase history. In early 2026, Carrefour further strengthened its position by supporting Google's Universal Commerce Protocol, an open standard for agentic commerce that enables seamless and transparent communication between AI agents and retailers' systems.

For more information:

carrefour.com/en