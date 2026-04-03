"It's going to be a tough year for those who only sell mandarins as a commodity"

"This year's production shows significant growth compared to last season. We have nearly 25% more fruit than forecast last year," stated Nahuel Lavino, representative of Fama (Argentina). This increase, combined with generally high quality, creates positive outlooks but also increases competition in global markets.

© Diana Sajami | FreshPlaza.com

In this context, the Argentine domestic market will not absorb large volumes, thereby increasing export pressure. "There will be strong pressure to export. Thus, the year will be highly competitive overall," he said.

Brazil is strengthening its role as a key destination for Argentine citrus, primarily due to its proximity. "For us, for Argentina, this is very important," Lavino highlights, noting that the geographical proximity offers logistical benefits compared to competitors like South Africa. "Land access is easier, cheaper, and involves less transit, giving us a competitive edge that we lack in other markets," he concludes.

Additionally, logistical issues at Brazilian ports and high maritime expenses increase the appeal of land transportation, favoring Argentine exporters.

© FAMA

Markets like the Middle East pose more challenges. Lavino notes that Argentina's presence there is limited because of fierce competition from South Africa. However, Fama has carved out a unique niche by exporting mandarins with leaves via air.

"We are the only ones who do it," he says, describing a manual process in which the fruit is harvested and shipped almost immediately. "The Arabian market values this highly because they understand it was harvested just a day and a half ago."

© FAMA

This product type caters to a particular demand for freshness and flavor, unlike fruit preserved for extended periods. "When you buy one that has just been harvested, you fall in love with it," he emphasized.

According to Lavino, the main challenge in 2026 will be global oversupply. "I believe it will cause price pressure due to widespread overproduction," he stated.

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Confronted with this situation, the executive emphasizes the need to stand out. "This year demands a different approach. It's going to be a very challenging year for those who sell mandarins or oranges as mere commodities," he stated.

In this regard, Fama focuses on premium varieties such as Orri and emphasizes value-added options in presentation and quality. "You must provide a unique product. The key is to stand out," he concluded.

For more information:

Nahuel Lavino

FAMA

Argentina

Tel: +34 636 497 142

Email: [email protected]

Email: [email protected]

www.citrusfama.com.ar