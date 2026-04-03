Agreement for the transfer of the Italian patent 'Respect' in the United States

The two companies, Siropack Italia S.r.l. and Clearly Clean Products LLC, finalized a strategic commercial agreement involving the transfer of the 'Respect' patent to the U.S. market. Siropack developed the technology entirely in Italy starting in 2019, and it was subsequently extended to thirty countries, including the United States, in 2024.

© SIROPACK ITALIA SRL

"Thanks to a special treatment on the edge, this technology makes it possible to obtain the world's first tray with tamper-evident, anti-counterfeiting properties. It also guarantees perfect sealing on single-material r-PET trays at lower temperatures and in less time than PET/PE containers," say Siropack's owners Rocco De Lucia and Barbara Burioli. It provides certified advantages in terms of food safety, improved productivity, sustainability, recyclability, and circularity. The technology also maintains the tray's flatness and the product's freshness. Additionally, luminophores in the glue spread on the rim allow you to check the tray's seal. The glue is recyclable."

Clearly Clean secured the patent with an investment of almost $6 million, including intellectual property and the supply of Siropack technology over the next few years. The agreement was signed by Siropack owners Rocco De Lucia and Barbara Burioli, as well as Clearly Clean Products LLC co-founder Jeff Maguire and CEO Paul Huckins.

Founded in 2001 in Cesenatico, in the northern Italian region of Emilia-Romagna, Siropack operates internationally in the packaging and technological innovation sectors. The company specializes in packaging machines and software for food and pharmaceutical products. Siropack has established itself at the top of the research and development sector by filing numerous patents that have been adopted by companies in relevant industries. These patents have helped create more efficient, safe, and eco-friendly production processes.

© SIROPACK ITALIA SRL

Clearly Clean Products LLC is an innovative company headquartered in Frackville, Pennsylvania, USA, that creates eco-friendly food packaging products. The company has overcome the need for foam containers because it holds the world's only patent for a 100% recyclable PET food tray with rounded edges. This technology is significant for outer-wrap packaging because the trays are three times stronger than foam and do not tear the film.

Clearly Clean Products LLC was named the fastest-growing company in Northeast Pennsylvania for two consecutive years and has received the Ameristar Award and the DuPont Award for Packaging Innovation.

"We named the patent 'Respect' because it represents our commitment to creating 100% Italian-made technologies that can improve production processes while respecting the planet and future generations," say the Italian team De Lucia and Burioli. "We are honored that a world-class company like Clearly Clean Products LLC has chosen to develop our idea in the U.S., as we share a commitment to a more sustainable, circular industry. We will contribute all of our expertise to this partnership to help Clearly Clean Products LLC introduce the 'Respect' technology to the U.S. market."