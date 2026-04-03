New super-mini watermelon varieties

There are three new varieties of super-mini watermelons for the European market. In response to a new consumer demand, Known-You Seed has introduced these new varieties. "The trend is to have smaller watermelons that taste better and are round instead of elongated," says Sandro Colombi, Known-You Seed's Country Sales Manager. Our selection includes both seeded and seedless options."

© Known-You Seed Co., LTD

It is the smallest on the market so far, and its weight proportionately follows suit. "The smallest ones with micro seeds average 800 grams, and the seedless ones average 1.5 to 1.8 kilograms," Colombi continues. "Our company has invested the most in organoleptic quality because it would be pointless to have small watermelons if they weren't tasty."

© Known-You Seed Co., LTD

"But they must do more than taste good. They must create a memorable sensory experience that makes people want to buy them again. That's why we waited until today to present this product. We wanted the best possible product, characterized by a high °Brix, distinct mouthfeel, and long shelf life."

© Known-You Seed Co., LTD

Another distinguishing feature of the Know-You Seed offer is the watermelons' perfectly round shape. "This may seem like a minor detail, but it adds value, especially when it comes to packaging options. They can be packaged like large apples, perhaps in alveoli," Colombi points out.

© Cristiano Riciputi | FreshPlaza.com

"Known-You Seed specializes in researching and genetically improving watermelons," says Brian Liang, deputy general manager of Known-You Seed Europe B.V. "We focus on the most advanced innovations. These varieties are ideal for individual consumption and weigh between 0.8 and 1.8 kilograms. From an agronomic and convenience standpoint, the idea is to grow them vertically. We have several ongoing projects in this direction. From an agronomic and practical standpoint, it will be possible to grow them in greenhouses and supply the market year-round."

For more information:

Known-You Seed Europe B.V.

+31 613907148

[email protected]

www.knownyou.com/en-eu