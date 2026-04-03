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Photo report: GreenTech Americas

Picture time! Last week, GreenTech Americas took place in Queretaro, Mexico. The event focuses on the controlled environment production of high-value crops in Latin America, and since its inception, it has grown into a benchmark event for the region. With over 230 exhibitors, a knowledge program and several side events, there was more than enough to see, do and learn - and we've got the photos.

Check out the photo report here.

Next year's Greentech Americas will take place on 9 - 10 - 11 March 2027.

Prefer to read this in Spanish, or caring to educate your Mexican or Spanish colleagues? Check out HortiDaily. ES, our dedicated publication for the Spanish-speaking CEA industry.

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