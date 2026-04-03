Ukrainian fruit imports increase in value amid logistics shifts

Ukraine imported 725,000 tonnes of fruit in 2025, up from 690,000 tonnes in 2024, according to data from the State Customs Service. Import value rose faster, from $804.6 million to $922.6 million, reflecting higher global prices and growing demand for higher-value categories such as avocado, mango, and exotic berries.

The sharpest decline occurred in 2022, when imports fell by 33% year-on-year to 664,000 tonnes, compared to 990,000 tonnes in 2021. The drop was linked to disrupted logistics, border closures, higher transport costs, and population outflow. Recovery began in 2023, with import value increasing by 20.8% as supply chains adjusted and demand stabilised.

Citrus and bananas account for nearly two-thirds of the total fruit import value. Banana imports declined from 328,000 tonnes in 2021 to 195,000 tonnes in 2022, then recovered to 224,000 tonnes in 2025. Ecuador remains the main supplier, followed by Colombia, Costa Rica, Guatemala, and Panama.

Turkey continues to be the largest fruit supplier, accounting for approximately one quarter of total imports. Shipments from Turkey reached about 285,000 tonnes in 2021 and 220,000 tonnes in 2024. Around 75% of these volumes are citrus fruits, including mandarins, oranges, lemons, and grapefruits. Other key citrus suppliers include Egypt, China, Spain, Greece, and South Africa.

Seasonal imports depend on domestic harvests and prices. Turkey led grape exports to Ukraine in 2025 with 20,300 tonnes, followed by Moldova (5,700 tonnes) and Iran (4,600 tonnes). Uzbekistan and India are also among the top five suppliers.

Imports of apples and pears remain supplementary due to domestic production. Poland exported 16,400 tonnes in 2021, dropping to 1,300 tonnes in 2022 and 941 tonnes in 2023, before recovering to 14,600 tonnes in 2025. Imports from the Netherlands declined from 4,100 tonnes in 2021 to 2,800 tonnes in 2025.

Stone fruit imports remained relatively stable, at 48,600 tonnes in 2021 and 42,400 tonnes in 2024. Turkey, Greece, and Spain dominate this segment, with Moldova also supplying consistent volumes.

Imports of watermelons and melons more than doubled in 2022, from 18,500 tonnes to 42,000 tonnes, due to reduced domestic production. Volumes declined to 30,000 tonnes in 2023 and 16,000 tonnes in 2025 as local supply partially recovered.

Exotic fruit imports dropped from 39,500 tonnes in 2021 to 20,400 tonnes in 2022, then increased to 31,500 tonnes in 2025. Import value rose from $71 million to $86.3 million, with the average price per tonne increasing from $1,808 to $2,742. Peru and Costa Rica are the main suppliers, alongside Israel, Spain, and Iran.

According to Oleksandr Khorev, currency fluctuations, logistics costs, and global supply conditions are the main drivers of price increases. "Most imports are purchased in dollars or euros, so currency depreciation directly raises costs," he said. He added that long-distance logistics and higher transport costs also affect final prices, while weather-related crop losses in producing countries reduce supply and push prices up.

Source: glavcom.ua