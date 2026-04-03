"Dried mangoes have a strong potential in the European market"

With the Ivorian mango season just getting underway, Baidoun Mohamed, director of Sotagro CI, intends to set his company apart from the competition. "We've identified dried mangoes as a product with strong potential in the European market, a niche that hasn't yet been fully tapped by West African producers," Baidoun states.

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"West African mangoes are appreciated in international markets, particularly in Europe, but their season is short, two months at most, and their shelf life is limited despite preservation techniques. That's why we offer dried mangoes," Baidoun adds.

According to the producer, the potential demand for dried mangoes in international markets is significant, even exceeding production capacity. He continues: "Until now, the European market has been largely supplied by Asian origins, which are very competitive in terms of price. However, I can assure you that Ivorian dried mangoes are solid rivals and superior in terms of quality."

© Sotagrici

Sotagro-CI uses an additive-free drying process, according to Baidoun. "We use electric dryers, which allow us to produce delicious, sweet mangoes without adding any sugar."

Previously confined to the local market, the company is now ready to export, according to Baidoun: "We have participated in several trade shows, such as Fruit Logistica and Green Week in Berlin. We have recently obtained the necessary certifications for export and are now ready to begin exporting starting this season," he concludes.

For more information:

Mohamed Baidoun

Sotagro-CI

Tel: +225 53 88 88 88

Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

www.sotagro-ci.com